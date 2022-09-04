Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Los Angeles Galaxy will invite Sporting Kansas City to Dignity Health Sports Park in their upcoming MLS Western Conference fixture on Sunday.

The home team are in contention to qualify for the playoffs and will need to avoid dropping points in their remaining games. They have gained some form in their recent fixtures and are undefeated in their last four MLS games.

In their previous league outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Toronto. New signing Riqui Puig scored his first goal for the LA Galaxy in that game, rescuing a point for his team.

Sporting Kansas City also look in good touch at the moment and have recorded two wins in a row. In their previous outing, a goal from Dániel Sallói helped them defeat the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 at home.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 76 times across all competitions. These games have been closely contested between the two sides, with the home team having a narrow 31-29 lead in wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are on a three-game winning streak against their western rivals and recorded a 4-2 win when they last squared off at the Children’s Mercy Park last month.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Sporting Kansas City form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Jorge Villafaña and Jonathan Perez are sidelined with knee injuries and are not in contention to start here. Mark Delgado missed the game against Toronto through health and safety-related protocols, and his involvement here is doubtful.

Injured: Jorge Villafaña, Jonathan Perez

Doubtful: Mark Delgado

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City

Tim Melia, Gadi Kinda, and Alan Pulido are confirmed absentees for the visitors, while there are doubts over the availability of Ozzie Cisneros and Ben Sweat. Kortne Ford is suspended and will only return on September 13.

Injured: Tim Melia, Gadi Kinda, Alan Pulido

Doubtful: Ozzie Cisneros, Ben Sweat

Suspended: Kortne Ford

Unavailable: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XIs

Los Angeles Galaxy (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Chase Gasper, Derrick Williams, Nick DePuy, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Daniel Aguirre; Riqui Puig, Gastón Brugman, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernandez

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): John Pulskamp; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontàs, Robert Voloder; Roger Espinoza, Remi Walter, Erik Thommy; Dániel Sallói, William Agada, Johnny Russell

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

LA Galaxy have a solid home record this season and have suffered just one defeat in home fixtures in over a month. Sporting KC have just two wins in their travels this term and have faced defeats in their last two games.

Though Sporting KC have a better record in recent meetings between the two sides, the LA Galaxy should be able to bank on home advantage to secure a win here.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

