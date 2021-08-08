Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Whitecaps held Minnesota United to a 2-2 draw in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and are currently in third place in the league table. The home side edged Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Vancouver Whitecaps and have won 15 games out of 31 matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed 10 victories against the Galaxy and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous match between the two MLS outfits took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. Los Angeles Galaxy were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-D-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-W-L

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier Hernandez is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game. Jonathan dos Santos, Efrain Alvarez, and Giancarlo Gonzalez are back from the Gold Cup, however, and will be available for selection.

Injured: Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bruno Gaspar has made progress with his recovery but might not feature against Los Angeles Galaxy this week. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini have returned from international duty and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bruno Gaspar

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Sacha Kljestan; Samuel Grandsir, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Ethan Zubak

2️⃣ weeks until we’re back 🏠 with plenty of business to take care of before that. First up: #LAvVAN#VWFC | @recyclebc pic.twitter.com/liSornbRPm — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 7, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Cristian Gutierrez, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Los Angeles Galaxy vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have managed to overcome their mid-season slump with two consecutive victories and are in good form at the moment. With Javier Hernandez injured, the likes of Kevin Cabral and Ethan Zubak will have to shoulder the goalscoring burden this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps have struggled this season and have several issues to address before this match. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi