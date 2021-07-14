Martinique vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

The USA are back in action at the CONCACAF Gold Cup this week as they take on Martinique in an important Group B fixture at the Children's Mercy Park on Thursday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will need to win this game.

Martinique are currently rooted to the bottom of Group B and will need to be at their best to secure qualification at the Gold Cup. The Caribbean outfit suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Canada this week and has a point to prove this week.

The USA, on the other hand, edged Haiti to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and are one step away from the knock-outs. The hosts are one of the heavyweights in the competition and will be intent on proving their mettle in this match.

On this day in 2019, Mexico won their eighth Gold Cup.



They defend that title when the Gold Cup starts this weekend 🏆 pic.twitter.com/5m1PniBqsp — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 7, 2021

Martinique vs USA Head-to-Head

The USA have a predictably flawless record against Martinique and have won both games that have been played between the two teams. Martinique have never defeated the USA and will want to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Gold Cup in 2017 and ended in a 3-2 victory for the USA. Martinique gave the USA a run for their money on the day and will want to go a step further on Thursday.

Martinique form guide: L-D-L-D-D

USA form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Martinique vs USA Team News

Martinique need to win this game

Martinique

Martinique have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need all the resources at their disposal against the USA. Emmanuel Riviere is in good form and is likely to lead the line for his side this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The USA need to win this game

USA

Reggie Cannon is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Paul Arriola is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Reggie Cannon

Doubtful: Paul Arriola

Suspended: None

Martinique vs USA Predicted XI

Martinique Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gilles Meslien; Gerald Dondon, Sebastien Cretinoir, Romario Barthelery, Samuel Camille; Norman Grelet, Stephane Abaul, Daniel Herelle; Kevin Fortune, Emmanuel Riviere, Gregory Pastel

🏆 #GoldCup21 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝟭 ✅



Recap the results from the first round of group stage games 👇



📸 via @GoldCup pic.twitter.com/c5yYyGAsTM — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 14, 2021

USA Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Donovan Pines, Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Lletget; Gianluca Busio, Gyasi Zardes, Nicholas Gioacchini

Martinique vs USA Prediction

The USA have a legitimate shot at the Gold Cup this year and have named an excellent squad for the competition. The likes of Gyasi Zardes and Sebastian Lletget have been excellent for the hosts and will play pivotal roles in this match.

Martinique struggled against Canada and will have to play out of their skins on Thursday. The USA are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Martinique 1-3 USA

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi