Minnesota United vs Austin prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Minnesota United and Austin will go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table MLS Western Conference clash on Saturday.

Both teams returned to winning ways in their respective last outing. The hosts secured a 2-1 win over Nashville, whilr Austin were involved in yet another high-scoring affair, beating Sporting Kansas City 4-3, thanks to Sebastian Driussi's dramatic injury time winner.

While Minnesota are fourth in the league standings, just two places behind Austin in the Western Conference standings, their Texas-based visitors have a ten-point lead over Minnesota.

Interestingly, the two teams have never scored in the same game, with all their meetings producing fewer than 2.5 goals per match.

Minnesota United vs Austin Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns four times across competitions, with all the games producing conclusive results. The head-to-head record is perfectly even, with two wins apiece for either team.

They last met at the Q2 Stadium in April. The reverse fixture ending in a 1-0 win for Austin, with Maximiliano Urruti scoring the only goal of the game.

Minnesota United form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Austin form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Minnesota United vs Austin Team News

Minnesota United

The Loons will not be able to call upon the services of Patrick Weah, Hassani Dotson, Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp and Romain Metanire because of injury. Franco Fragapane is one card away from a suspension.

Injured: Patrick Weah, Hassani Dotson, Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp, Romain Metanire, Fabian Arriaga Villanueva

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None

Austin

Hector Jimenez remains sidelined after injuring his knee in the league game against Houston Dynamo. Freddy Kleemann also faces a spell on the sidelines because of a torn ACL. Sebastian Driussi is a card away from a suspension.

Injured: Freddy Kleemann, Hector Jimenez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Minnesota United vs Austin Predicted XIs

Minnesota United (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair (GK); Alan Benítez, Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Kemar Lawrence; Robin Lod, Kervin Arriaga; Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Emanuel Reynoso, Bongokhule Hlongwane; Luis Amarilla

Austin (4-2-3-1): Brad Stuver (GK); Nick Lima, Julio Cascante, Ruben Gabrielsen, Jon Gallagher; Daniel Pereira, Alexander Ring; Diego Fagundez, Sebastian Driussi, Ethan Finlay; Maximiliano Urruti

Minnesota United vs Austin Prediction

Minnesota are undefeated in their last four home games, recording two wins, while Los Verdes have an impressive recent away record, winning five of their last six outings.

The two teams are evenly matched in this fixture, but considering their current form, Austin should secure a win.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Austin

