Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another important match this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on Minnesota United on Saturday. Neither team has hit its peak this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo are in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have struggled to meet expectations this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against FC Austin in the Texas Derby last week and will need to return to winning ways in this match.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, are currently in sixth place in the league table and have been inconsistent this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps and has a point to prove in this game.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have a good record against Minnesota United and have won five games out of 13 matches played between the two teams. Minnesota United have managed three victories against Houston Dynamo and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS teams took place last year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams suffered from defensive lapses on the day and will have to be more robust this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-W-L

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-D-D-L

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Michael Boxall and Chase Gasper are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Franco Fragapane is also injured and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Franco Fragapane

Doubtful: Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, and Boniek Garcia are back from international duty and are available for selection. Darwin Ceren picked up a straight red card last week, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Darwin Ceren

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Tyler Pasher

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Minnesota United have managed to overcome their mid-season slump but will need to add some polish to their recent results in the MLS. The home side has a few injury concerns at the moment and will need to dig deep to finish in the top seven.

Houston Dynamo have not secured a victory in their last nine matches and have a point to prove this weekend. Minnesota United hold the upper hand at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-1 Houston Dynamo

