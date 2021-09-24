Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on Houston Dynamo on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been inconsistent this season. The home side eased past Los Angeles Galaxy last weekend and will want a similar result in this match.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are currently in 12th place in the league table and have been poor this season. The Texas outfit edged FC Dallas to an important 3-2 victory last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of a total of 14 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 2-1 victory for Minnesota United. Houston Dynamo were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-W-D

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-L-L

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Team News

Minnesota United need to win this game

Minnesota United

Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, and Juan Agudelo are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Emanuel Reynoso is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jan Gregus, Hassani Dotson, Juan Agudelo

Doubtful: Emanuel Reynoso

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric and Tyler Pasher are struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to feature in this match. Houston Dynamo will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marko Maric, Tyler Pasher

Suspended: None

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Romain Metanire, Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Franco Fragapane, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been shockingly poor in the MLS this season and have won only two of their last 19 matches this season. The away side has struggled this season and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Minnesota United made a strong statement of intent against Los Angeles Galaxy last weekend and have an impressive squad. The hosts are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 2-0 Houston Dynamo

