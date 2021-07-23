Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on Portland Timbers on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Minnesota United are in seventh place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have flattered to deceive this year. The home side edged Seattle Sounders to a 1-0 victory last week and will need a similar result this weekend.

Portland Timbers have also struggled to hit their peak this season and currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The Timbers defeated Los Angeles FC in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head

Minnesota United have a slight historical advantage over Portland Timbers and have won seven matches out of a total of 19 games played between the two teams. Portland Timbers have managed six victories against Minnesota United and will want to level the scales in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Minnesota United. Portland Timbers were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: W-L-D-W-W

Portland Timbers form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-L-D

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Team News

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Michael Boxall is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Portland Timbers this week. Dayne St. Clair has been selected in the Canadian squad for the Gold Cup and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Michael Boxall

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dayne St. Clair

Portland Timbers have a depleted squad

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers will have to address the absence of a few key players going into this game as Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda remain sidelined with injuries. Claudio Bravo and Eryk Williamson are with their national teams and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jeff Attinella, Andy Polo, Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Claudio Bravo, Eryk Williamson

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper; Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

One thing we missed a lot: these moments.



Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Rankin; Renzo Zambrano, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

Minnesota United vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Portland Timbers endured a discernible slump at the start of the month but have managed to turn their campaign around. The Timbers will be intent on a top-four finish and cannot afford to lose this game.

Minnesota United have had their fair share of problems this season but can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and will likely play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-1 Portland Timbers

