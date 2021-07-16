Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The dominant Seattle Sounders are yet to lose a single game in the 2021 season as they take on Minnesota United on Sunday.

Seattle Sounders have been cruising through the 2021 MLS season and will take on Minnesota United, a team they have dominated in recent meetings. The Sounders are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

Seattle Sounders are one of the worst-hit sides in terms of injuries this season. But that hasn't dampened their spirit or form as they sit atop the Western Conference standings. Peruvian international Raul Ruidiaz has been in great goalscoring form for the Sounders, scoring 10 goals from 13 appearances so far.

Central midfielder Joao Paulo has also been in excellent form so far and has been their creator-in-chief, providing five assists in 13 appearances. They will face Minnesota United, who had their seven-game unbeaten streak snapped in their latest outing against Colorado Rapids.

To make matters worse for the Loons, attacker Ramon Abila was sent off in the 86th minute of the match. Minnesota United are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings and will do well to eke out a positive result against the in-form Sounders.

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders have squared off against each other 11 times in the past. The Loons have won just twice while the Sounders have registered eight wins. One match has ended as a draw.

The last time the two sides clashed was in April earlier this year when Seattle Sounders won the game 4-0.

Minnesota United form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Seattle Sounders form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Minnesota United

Dayne St. Clair is away on international duty with the Canadian national side. Michael Boxall is sidelined with injury while Bakaya Dibassy is a doubt. Ramon Abila is suspended after picking up a red card in the loss against Colorado Rapids.

Injuries: Michael Boxall

International duty: Dayne St. Clair

Doubtful: Bakaya Dibassy

Suspensions: Ramon Abila

Seattle Sounders

Cristian Roldan and Alex Roldan are away on international duty. Shane O'Neill, Will Bruin, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordi Delem and Jordan Morris continue to be sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Shane O'Neill, Will Bruin, Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordi Delem, Jordan Morris

International duty: Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Predicted Lineups

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper; Brent Kallman, Jukka Raitala, Ethan Finlay; Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus; Emanuel Reynoso, Robin Lod, Franco Fragapane; Adrien Hunou

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Abdoulaye Cissoko; Brad Smith, Joshua Atencio, Joao Paulo, Jimmy Medranda, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Monteiro, Raul Ruidiaz

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have arguably been the best team in the MLS so far this season. The Loons could very easily end up being second best here.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Shambhu Ajith