Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will want to win this game.

Minnesota United are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sporting Kansas City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have been exceptional this year. The away side eased past FC Dallas last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

This semifinal seems like a f-ℎ𝑎𝑖𝑟 matchup!



Cast your vote in the @GreatClips Hair Bracket for a chance to win a Great Clips gift card!



Who ya got? ⤵️ — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 19, 2021

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

Sporting Kansas City have an impressive record against Minnesota United and have won nine out of 15 games played between the two teams. Minnesota United have managed four victories against Sporting Kansas City and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Minnesota United. Sporting Kansas City have improved in recent months and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Minnesota United form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-D-D

Sporting Kansas City form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-L

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Franco Fragapane is carrying a knock at the moment and might not be able to feature in this game. Jacori Hayes and Robin Lod are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Franco Fragapane, Jacori Hayes, Robin Lod

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sporting Kansas City have a strong squad

Sporting Kansas City

Jaylin Lindsey and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Felipe Hernandez is not with the squad at the moment and is also unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jaylin Lindsey, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernandez

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Romain Metanire, Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper; Wil Trapp, Jan Gregus; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Hassani Dutson; Adrien Hunou

News: The September 29 match against D.C. United has been moved from 7:00 p.m. CT to 6:30 p.m.



More » https://t.co/o7Jv9fV5lM pic.twitter.com/tJSORawuIA — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) August 20, 2021

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Graham Zusi; Remi Walter, Gadi Kinda, Roger Espinoza; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

Minnesota United vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Sporting Kansas City have exceeded expectations in the MLS so far and will want to step up in this fixture. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and can potentially win the league this year.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Sporting Kansas City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Minnesota United 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi