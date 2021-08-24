MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS All-Star Game 2021

The MLS All-Star game returns this season after being canceled last year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a first-of-a-kind encounter, the MLS All-Stars team will square off against Liga MX All-Stars at the Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday.

In the previous MLS All-Star games, the best XI from the MLS have taken on European clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United. However, this will be the first time an All-Star team from another league has been invited to take part in the annual event.

The highly-anticipated clash will add another dimension to the already fierce soccer rivalry between the two nations.

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever clash between the MLS All-Stars and Liga MX All-Stars team. The hosts have taken part in 17 All-Star games against various opponents and currently have a 9-8 record.

MLS All-Stars form guide: N/A

Liga MX All-Stars: N/A

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Team News

MLS All-Stars

The selection process for the MLS All-Stars squad included a combination of online voting by fans, players and journalists, alongside picks from Los Angeles coach Bob Bradley.

A total of 13 players were picked by the fans, while a further 13 players were selected by Bradley, who will be managing the side for this game.

Two players were selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Of the initial 28 players announced for the game, Carlos Vela, Tajon Buchanan, Carles Gil and Javier Hernandez have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries.

Rodolfo Pizarro, Andre Blake and George Bello have been added to the squad as replacements.

Captain Roldan ©️@CristianRoldan will lead the #MLSAllStar squad vs. Liga MX as voted on by the fans. pic.twitter.com/qjyLF2cmZE — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 19, 2021

Injured: Carlos Vela, Tajon Buchanan, Carles Gil, Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liga MX All-Stars

The process for All-Stars squad selection was a bit different for the Liga MX side, as 14 players were based on the nominees for the Balon de Oro awards. Cruz Azul coach Juan Reynoso will manage the side and selected an additional 11 players for the squad.

André-Pierre Gignac, Jesús Gallardo, Santiago Muñoz, Jesús Corona, Luis Montes, Jonathan Rodríguez and Guido Pizarro were ruled out on account of injuries last week.

Nahuel Guzmán, Kevin Álvarez, Orbelín Pineda, Javier Salas, Santiago Giménez and Nicolás Ibáñez were named as the replacements by Reynoso.

Injured: André-Pierre Gignac, Jesús Gallardo, Santiago Muñoz, Jesús Corona, Luis Montes, Jonathan Rodríguez, Guido Pizarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Predicted XI

MLS All-Stars Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; Julián Araujo, Walker Zimmerman, Kai Wagner, Nohou; Lucas Zelarayán, Cristian Roldan, Emanuel Reynoso; Raúl Ruidíaz, Dániel Sallói, Nani

Liga MX All-Stars Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillermo Ochoa; Juan Escobar, Matheus Doria, Victor Guzman, Salvador Reyes; Rubens Sambueza, Luis Romo, Angel Mena, Orbelin Pineda; Rogelio Funes Mori, Jonathan Rodríguez

MLS All-Stars vs Liga MX All-Stars Prediction

MLS sides have been dominated by Liga MX teams in recent competitions. Three MLS teams were eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals by Mexican opponents.

The All-Star game is like no other soccer match and how the group of talented players perform together as a group will matter the most. With MLS All-Stars having more experience playing as a group in the fixture, we predict they will record a win in this first-ever showdown between the two All-Star sides.

Prediction: MLS All-Stars 2-1 Liga MX All-Stars

