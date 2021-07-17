Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of important matches this weekend as Chicago Fire take on Nashville SC at the Nissan Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have had their issues this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chicago Fire have struggled in the MLS this year and are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. The Illinois outfit stunned Orlando City by a 3-1 margin last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have punched above their weight this year and are in fifth place in the league table at the moment. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Closing out our homestand tomorrow night with a clash against Chicago. #EveryoneN #NSHvCHI — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) July 16, 2021

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Nasville SC and Chicago Fire are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played out a draw in the only MLS fixture between the two teams.

The game in question took place in November last year and ended in a fairly hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams missed a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Nashville SC form guide in the MLS: D-W-D-W-L

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: W-W-D-L-L

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Team News

Nashville SC need to win this game

Nashville SC

Dominique Badji is nursing an ankle injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston, and Anibal Godoy have been selected for the Gold Cup and will be unable to feature in this game.

Injured: Dominique Badji

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnston, Anibal Godoy

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm and Carlos Teran are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Francisco Calvo is playing his part in the Gold Cup and is unavailable against Nashville SC.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Francisco Calvo

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Jalil Anibaba; Tah Anunga, Dax McCarty; Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; Daniel Rios

Making moves to Music City ✌️ pic.twitter.com/TKNmHdjmwx — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) July 16, 2021

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Miguel Navarro, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

Nashville SC vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Nashville SC have been excellent in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last four matches in the MLS. The newly-formed outfit will be intent on a top-seven finish this year and could potentially be a dark horse in the coming months.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, have improved over the past month but have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. Nashville SC are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-0 Chicago Fire

