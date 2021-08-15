Nashville SC vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

In search of a third straight victory in the MLS, DC United take a trip to the Nissan Stadium to face Nashville SC on Monday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 loss against Inter Miami, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal.

Nashville suffered their second defeat of the season last Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 away to Inter Miami.

After an uneventful first half, Charles Sapong struck in the 48th minute to give Nashville the lead. However, Gonzalo Higuain restored parity on the hour mark before Indiana Vassilev completed Inter Miami’s comeback with a 97th-minute winner.

Prior to that, Gary Smith’s men were on an impressive nine-game unbeaten run, dating back to a 2-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls back in June.

With 28 points from 18 games, Nashville are fifth in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with fourth-placed Philadelphia Union and one point above Monday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, DC United continued their chase for a return to the playoffs as they claimed a 2-1 comeback victory over CF Montreal last time out.

After falling behind through Zachary Brault Guillard’s 16th-minute opener, the Black-and-Red piled on the pressure and secured an impressive comeback courtesy of goals from Andy Najaar and Ola Kamara.

They have turned a corner since their most recent defeat, picking up three wins and two draws from their last five outings.

DC United missed out on a place in last season’s playoffs, having finished second-bottom in the Eastern Conference table.

However, head coach Hernán Losada will hope his side can maintain this new-found form as they look to finish their season on a high note.

Nashville SC vs DC United Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides across all competitions. They first met in a friendly fixture back in February 2020, when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

However, Nashville triumphed in their most recent encounter, claiming a 1-0 victory in the league last season.

Nashville SC Form Guide: D-W-D-D-L

DC United Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Nashville SC vs DC United Team News

Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman remains Nashville’s only guaranteed absentee as he battles a muscle injury.

Injured: Walker Zimmerman

Suspended: None

DC United

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Adrien Perez, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Brendan Hines-Ike and Nigel Robertha, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Adrien Perez, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Brendan Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs DC United Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Jalil Anibaba; Eric Miller, Alistair Johnston, Tah Anunga, Randall Leal, Anibal Godoy; Hany Mukhtar, Jhonder Cadiz

DC United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bill Hamid; Julian Gressel, Steve Birnbaum, Federic Brillant, Tony Alfaro, Andy Najar; Yordy Reyna, Felipe Martins, Júnior Moreno, Kevin Paredes; Ola Kamara

Nashville SC vs DC United Prediction

Looking at past results between the two sides, we expect a cagey affair on Monday. Both sides find themselves in contention for a place in the playoffs after several impressive outings.

Considering that both sides are evenly matched on paper, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Nashville SC 1-1 DC United

Edited by Peter P