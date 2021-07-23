Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten home record when they welcome FC Cincinnati to the Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

This will be the second meeting between the two MLS sides after the spoils were shared in an entertaining 2-2 draw back in April.

Nashville failed in their bid to grab successive league wins as they played out an uneventful goalless draw against Columbus Crew on Thursday.

Despite being pegged back for most of the game, Nashville held on to claim a point thanks to a superb performance from goalkeeper Joe Willis. He made seven amazing saves in the game.

Gary Smith’s men have now avoided defeat in their last six games, picking up three wins and three draws.

With 23 points from 14 games, Nashville SC are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with third-placed Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s dry spell continued last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow strugglers Atlanta United.

In a fiercely contested affair, Ronald Hernandez scored his first goal of the season for Atlanta United to cancel out Luciano Acosta’s 61st-minute opener.

Cincinnati are now winless in their last four outings, picking up three draws and losing once.

The drop-off in form has seen Jaap Stam’s side fall to 11th place in the East, just five points above rock-bottom Inter Miami.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. Their first encounter came in a friendly fixture back in February 2020, when Nashville claimed a 3-1 victory. Their second meeting ended in a 2-2 draw back in April.

Nashville SC Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Nashville SC

The hosts will be without the services of Dominique Badji and Anibal Godoy due to injuries. Walker Zimmerman and Alistair Johnson are away on international duty. Daniel Lovitz and Jack Maher also miss out due to health and safety protocols due to COVID-19.

Injuries: Dominique Badji, Anibal Godoy

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnson, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher

FC Cincinnati

Cincinnati will take to the pitch without Maikel van der Werff, Calvin Harris and Zico Bailey, who have been ruled out of the game due to injuries. Ronald Matarrita and Allan Enzo Cruz are on international duty at the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Calvin Harris, Zico Bailey

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ronald Matarrita, Allan Enzo Cruz

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Dax McCarty, Dave Romney; Eric Miller, Alex Muyl, Tah Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Taylor Washington; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

Cincinnati FC Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Kenneth Vermeer; Joseph-Claude Gyau, Geoff Cameron, Exon Gustavo Vallecilla, Edgar Castillo; Haris Medunjanin, Caleb Stanko, Álvaro Barreal, Isaac Atanga; Luciano Acosta; Brenner

Nashville SC vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Sitting comfortably in the top half of the Eastern Conference table, Nashville SC have enjoyed a decent season so far. With 20 points from 10 home games, they currently boast the league’s best home record.

We predict Nashville will continue this fine run of results on home turf and claim the win as they take on an out-of-sort Cincinnati side.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 FC Cincinnati

Edited by Shardul Sant