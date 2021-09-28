Nashville SC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Orlando City are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they take on Nashville SC on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Nashville SC are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have exceeded expectations this year. The hosts were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have also been impressive this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution last week and have a point to prove this week.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Orlando City and Nashville SC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of four matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Nashville SC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-W-W

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-W

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Team News

Nashville SC have a strong squad

Nashville SC

Nashville SC have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal for this match. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Mason Stajduhar and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Antonio Carlos served his suspension over the weekend and is available for selection against Nashville SC.

Injured: Mason Stajduhar, Alexandre Pato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Predicted XI

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Daniel Lovitz, Alistair Johnston, Tah Anunga, Hany Mukhtar, Dax McCarty; Randall Leal, Daniel Rios

Nashville SC @NashvilleSC



2022 Season Tickets in our new home are now available to the general public.



NashvilleSC.com/22tix | #EveryoneN Come on N, Nashville.2022 Season Tickets in our new home are now available to the general public. Come on N, Nashville.



2022 Season Tickets in our new home are now available to the general public.



NashvilleSC.com/22tix | #EveryoneN https://t.co/O0B8n0MKul

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Joey Dezart, Junior Urso; Nani, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

Nashville SC vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have suffered four defeats on the trot and have endured a shocking slump over the past month. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be impressive on their day and will need to step up this week.

Also Read

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have excelled in the MLS and will want to secure their top-seven finish in the coming weeks. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Nashville SC 2-1 Orlando City

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi