Netherlands vs USWNT prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021 

The 2021 Olympics are back in action with another women's soccer game this week as USWNT take on the Netherlands on Friday. Both teams have been impressive so far and will be intent on proving a point in this match.

The Netherlands have been one of the most prolific teams at the Olympics and have been exceptional this year. The Dutch have been unplayable at times and managed to finish ahead of Brazil in their group.

USWNT have had a few problems at the Olympics this year but have managed to reach the knock-outs in Tokyo. The Stars and Stripes finished behind a strong Sweden side in their group and will have to work hard to win this game.

Netherlands vs USWNT Head-to-Head

USWNT have a surprisingly excellent record against the Netherlands and have won all 13 out of 14 matches played between the two teams. The Netherlands have managed only one victory against USWNT and will need to step up in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-0 victory for USWNT. The Netherlands were dismal on the day and cannot afford a similar this week.

Netherlands form guide at Olympics 2021: W-D-W

USWNT form guide at Olympics 2021: D-W-L

Netherlands vs USWNT Team News

Netherlands Women need to win this game

Netherlands

The Netherlands have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will look to field their best team this week. The Dutch outfit has plenty of experience in its ranks and will name an attacking team against USWNT.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA Women have a strong squad

USWNT

Julie Ertz has recovered from her knock and is available for selection this week. USWNT have not been at their best at the Olympics and will have to name their strongest team for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Netherlands vs USWNT Predicted XI

Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sari van Veenendaal; Dominique Janssen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Sisca Folkertsma; Jackie Groenen, Danielle van de Donk, Sherida Spitse; Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn

USWNT Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher; Crystal Dunn, Becky Sauerbrunn, Abby Dahlkemper, Kelley O'Hara; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis; Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan

Netherlands vs USWNT Prediction

The Netherlands have scored an astonishing 21 goals in their three games at the Olympics and are one of the best teams in the competition at the moment. The Dutch are a lethal outfit and could take USWNT by surprise this week.

USWNT have not been at their best at the Olympics and played out a dour 0-0 draw with Australia in their previous game. The Netherlands have been in excellent form and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on Friday.

Prediction: Netherlands 3-2 USWNT

