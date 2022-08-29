New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2022 

New England Revolution will welcome Chicago Fire to the Gillette Stadium in an MLS Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy at the same ground on Sunday. Daniel Aguirre and Chicharito's first-half strikes guided the visitors to all three points.

Chicago, meanwhile, are also coming off a defeat on home turf, losing 2-0 to CF Montreal. Ismael Kone and Romell Quioto scored in the first half to inspire the Canadians to a win.

The defeat left Ezra Hendrickson's side second from the bottom of the points table, having garnered just 30 points from 27 games. New England are in ninth spot on 34 points.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 85 occasions. Chicago have a slightly better record with 35 wins to New England's 33.

Chicago are on a three-game losing run. That has come after a five-game unbeaten streak - their joint-longest unbeaten in the league this season - since winning two and drawing three of their opening five games.

New England have won just two of their last 11 league games.

The last six games between the two teams have witnessed goals at both ends.

Chicago have the lowest average number of corners (8.7 per game) in the Eastern Conference.

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Prediction

New England are favourites in the game, although their recent form does not inspire much confidence. Chicago have been even poorer in recent weeks and are losing ground in the race for the playoffs.

The hosts are within touching distance of the top seven, and a win could take them into the top six, depending on results elsewhere.

Both teams' indifferent form suggests this could be a low-scoring clash, but games involving the two teams tend to be high-scoring affairs. The trend should continue, with Revs to claim a narrow victory.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Chicago Fire

New England Revolution vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1 - New England to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav