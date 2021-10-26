New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of games this week as New England Revolution lock horns with Colorado Rapids on Wednesday. Both teams have been excellent this season and will want to win this match.

Colorado Rapids are in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have punched above their weight this year. The Rapids eased past Portland Timbers in their previous game and will want a similar result this week.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eastern Conference league table and have excelled this year. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Orlando City over the weekend and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a marginal edge over Colorado Rapids and have won 13 out of 34 games played between the two teams. Colorado Rapids have managed 12 victories against New England Revolution and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two MLS outfits took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for New England Revolution. Colorado Rapids have improved over the past year and will want to take it up a notch this week.

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-W-W

Colorado Rapids form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-W-L

New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Team News

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Jonathan Bell is carrying a niggle, however, and might not recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jonathan Bell

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli has recovered his injury and will be available for selection against New England Revolution this week. Danny Wilson has also served his suspension and will be included in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Braian Galvan, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Mark-Anthony Kaye; Jonathan Lewis, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

New England Revolution have effectively overcome their slump and will want to build momentum ahead of the business end of the season. The Revs can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Colorado Rapids can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off several impressive results this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-2 Colorado Rapids

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi