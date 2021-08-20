New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 victory over DC United, New England Revolution play hosts to FC Cincinnati at the Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game on a run of four straight draws in the MLS and will be looking to return to winning ways.

New England Revolution maintained their superb form on Thursday as they claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory over DC United.

Paul Arriola handed DC United a 1-0 first-half lead, but the Revs upped the ante in the second half. They came roaring back with three goals through Tommy McNamara, Tajon Buchanan and DeJuan Jones before Ramon Abila reduced the deficit to one goal in the 96th minute.

New England Revolution have won each of their last three games, scoring seven goals in that time. They have also picked up seven wins from their last eight games, with the goalless draw against Nashville being the only exception.

Bruce Arena’s men currently lead the way in the Eastern Conference table with 46 points from 21 games, 14 points above second-placed Nashville.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati failed to end their struggles last time out as they played out an uneventful goalless draw against 10-man Montreal.

It was a fourth straight draw for Jaap Stam’s side, who are also without a win in their last nine outings.

Cincinnati last tasted victory on 27 June when they claimed a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC at the BMO field Stadium.

This poor run of results has seen the Orange and Blue fall to 13th on the log, one place above rock-bottom Toronto FC.

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. New England Revolution have been the superior side in their previous three meetings, claiming two wins. FC Cincinnati have picked up one win.

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-W-W-D-W

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Team News

New England Revolution

Head coach Bruce Arena will be unable to call upon the services of Luis Caicedo and Carles Gil, who have been sidelined through leg and muscle injuries respectively. Arnor Traustason will also play no part in the game after receiving his marching orders last time out.

Injured: Luis Caicedo, Carles Gil

Suspended: Arnor Traustason

FC Cincinnati

The visitors will remain without the services of Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey and Calvin Harris, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Allan Cruz will miss the next match due to a suspension owing to accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey, Calvin Harris

Suspended: Allan Cruz

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Tommy McNamara, Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan; Adam Buksa

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

New England Revolution vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

New England Revolution have been utterly dominant in the MLS this season and are in the driver’s seat for the title. In contrast, the visitors have struggled to hit their stride and are currently second-bottom in the league table. We are tipping the Revs to claim a comfortable win and continue their charge for the title.

Prediction: New England Revolution 3-0 FC Cincinnati

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Shardul Sant