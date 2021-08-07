New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New England Revolution could widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack in the Eastern Conference standings as they host Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

New England Revolution had a four-year winning streak snapped in midweek as they settled for a goalless draw against Nashville. They are definitely the strongest side in the MLS so far and have won 11 of their 18 matches so far.

They are the highest scoring side in the MLS this season and Henry Kessler's return from international duty seems to have restored some stability at the back. They have enough firepower in their ranks to keep the momentum going but they'll be well advised not to get ahead of themselves at this point.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, produced a masterful display as they dispatched Toronto FC 3-0. All three of their goals came in the first half. They looked comfortable and will hope to replicate that form against the Revs.

They haven't exactly showcased the kind of form that saw them win the Supporters' Shield last season. But they have been good enough to hold down the third place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings.

Jim Curtin's side are unbeaten in 10 of their previous matchups against the Revs but will have their work cut out on Sunday.

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union have clashed 33 times till date. Philadelphia Union have won 18 games while New England Revolution have won eight. Seven games have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in May and the match ended as a 1-1 draw.

New England Revolution form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-L-D-D-W

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Team News

New England Revolution

Luis Caicedo and Jonathan Bell continue to be sidelined with injuries. Carles Gil, who has been a key player for the Revs, could miss out with a sports hernia.

Injuries: Luis Caicedo, Jonathan Bell, Carles Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union

Alvas Powell is sidelined with a hamstring issue. Jack de Vries and Anthony Fontana are doubtful for this one.

Injuries: Alvas Powell

Doubtful: Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana

Suspensions: None

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

La Pantera was a scoring machine in July 🐾



Congrats @gustavobouok on being named @MLS Player of the Month!#NERevs | #VamosNERevs — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 6, 2021

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Arnor Traustason, Gustavo Bou, Buchanan; Adam Buksa

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

New England Revolution vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union's away form doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. They are winless in six games on the road. It should be a closely contested affair but the Revs were able to get the better of the Union on Sunday.

Prediction: New England Revolution 2-1 Philadelphia Union

