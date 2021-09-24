New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS features another edition of the Hudson River Derby this weekend as New York City FC take on New York Red Bulls on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Red Bulls have not been at their best this year and will need to step up in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have exceeded expectations so far. The hosts have improved over the past year and will want to win this game.

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

New York Red Bulls have a good record against New York City FC and have won 10 out of 19 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed six victories against their opponents and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last weekend and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-L-L

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-D-L

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. Maxime Chanot and Keaton Parks were sent off last weekend and have been suspended for this game.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Maxime Chanot, Keaton Parks

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Junior are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Alfredo Morales; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. The Red Bulls have failed to win nine of their last ten matches and will need to step up this week.

New York City FC have been impressive in the MLS this year but will have to overcome bouts of inconsistency to make the most of their form. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi