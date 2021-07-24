New York City FC vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Orlando City take on New York City FC on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will need to step up in this match.

Orlando City have been excellent this season and are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment. The away side edged Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The home side defeated CF Montreal last week and will need a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a slight advantage over New York City FC and have won six out of 19 matches played between the two teams. New York City FC have managed five victories against Orlando City and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both sides missed chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

New York City FC form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-W-W

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: W-D-L-L-W

New York City FC vs Orlando City Team News

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

New York City FC have a few absences going into this game and will have to do without Heber this weekend. James Sands and Sam Johnson are playing in the Gold Cup this year and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Heber

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: James Sands, Sam Johnson

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Orlando City have a depleted squad at the moment with Daryl Dike on international duty and Mauricio Pereyra suspended for this game. Ruan, Antonio Carlos, and Alexandre Pato are also carrying knocks and might not recover in time for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Alexandre Pato

Suspended: Mauricio Pereyra

Unavailable: Daryl Dike

New York City FC vs Orlando City Predicted XI

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Barraza; Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Joao Moutinho, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell; Chris Mueller, Benji Michel, Nani; Tesho Akindele

New York City FC vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City effectively overcame their mid-season slump with an impressive performance against Philadelphia Union and will want a similar result this weekend. The likes of Nani and Christopher Mueller have made a difference for their team and will look to impose themselves on this game.

New York City FC can also run riot on their day but will have to move past the bouts of inconsistency that have plagued them this season. The home side has a robust squad and could hold Orlando City to a draw this weekend.

Prediction: New York City FC 2-2 Orlando City

