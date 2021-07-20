New York City vs Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York City host Montreal at the Red Bull Arena in the MLS on Wednesday, with both teams having solid starts to the season.

After starting off the season well, New York City have struggled of late, winning only two of their last five games. Ronny Deila's side are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, with a win potentially taking them up to sixth.

Montreal, on the other hand, have been in great form recently and are unbeaten in their last six games.

Wilfried Nancy's side have won their last three league games and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. A win could see Montreal potentially go up to second in the table.

New York City FC

Both sides will want to win the game on Wednesday and that is sure to make for an exciting matchup.

New York City vs Montreal Head-to-Head

New York City have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Montreal only winning one.

Montreal came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met earlier this month. Goals from Mason Toye and Romell Quioto secured the three points, after Keaton Parks opened the scoring for New York City.

New York City Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

Montreal Form Guide: D-D-W-W-W

New York City vs Montreal Team News

Quioto will be a huge miss for Montreal

New York City

New York City have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss against Columbus earlier this week.

Heber, Chris Gloster, Talles Magno and Gedion Zelalem are still out injured. Meanwhile, James Sands and Sean Johnson are unavailable as they are on international duty with the USA.

Injured: Heber, Chris Gloster, Talles Magno, Gedion Zelalem

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: James Sands, Sean Johnson

Montreal

Montreal came away unscathed from their 5-4 thriller against Cincinnati earlier this week.

Luis Binks and Ballou Tabla are still unavailable due to injury, while Clement Diop has returned to training but is a doubt for the game. Samuel Piette and Romell Quioto are unavailable, having been called up for international duty by their respective countries.

Injured: Luis Binks, Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: Clement Diop

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Samuel Piette, Romell Quioto

New York City vs Montreal Predicted XI

Retrouvailles 🏠

Remontada x 2 🔥

Manita 🖐️



CF Montréal

New York City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Barraza; Gudmundur Thoranrinsson, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; Keaton Parks, Nicolas Acevedo; Thiago, Maxi Moralez, Jesus Medina; Valentin Castellanos

Montreal Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): James Pantemis; Zorhan Bassong, Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman, Mathieu Choiniere; Lassi Lappalainen, Djordje Mihalovic, Victor Wanyama; Emanuel Maciel; Mason Toye, Joaquin Torres

New York City vs Montreal Prediction

Given the two sides' current form, Montreal should have no problems getting past New York City on Wednesday.

We predict Montreal will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: New York City 0-2 Montreal

