New York City vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup 2021

New York City host Pumas UNAM at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday for a quarter-final clash in the 2021 Leagues Cup.

Neither side played in the competition's inaugural edition two years ago but will be hoping to make a mark on this one.

The Sky Blues enter the game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run in Major League Soccer while Pumas UNAM are winless in five consecutive games.

But regardless of their contrasting form, the match will be a cracker, with the winner of the tie playing either Sporting Kansas City or Club Leon in the last-four next month.

New York City vs Pumas UNAM Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever match between New York City and Pumas UNAM.

New York City Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Pumas UNAM Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

New York City vs Pumas UNAM Team News

New York City

Head coach Ronny Deila has confirmed that Anton Tinnerholm is not injured, but will still play no part as he's in need of a rest. Tayvon Gray is set to replace him in the lineup.

Heber Santos will also miss out as he is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered last year.

Injured: Heber Santos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Anton Tinnerholm

Ronny Deila said Tayvon Gray will start in place on Anton Tinnerholm against #Pumas in @LeaguesCup



Tinnerholm not on the roster.#NYCFC @NYCFC — Glenn Crooks (@GlennCrooks) August 10, 2021

Pumas UNAM

Mexico's young gun Johan Vasquez, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been included in the squad, and prolific scorer Juan Dinenno also makes the cut.

Goalkeeper Leonardo Tapia and midfielder Washington Corozo were also added to the roster on Sunday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New York City vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

New York City (4-3-3): Sean Johnson; Tayvon Gray, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Malte Amundsen; Alfredo Morales, James Sands; Santiago Rodriguez; Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Valentin Castellanos, Thiago Andrade.

Pumas UNAM (4-2-3-1): Julio Gonzalez; Alan Mozo, Jose Galindo, Efrain Velarde, Jero Rodriguez; Higor Meritao, Erik Lira; Rogerio, Cristian Battochio, Sebastian Saucedo; Juan Dinneno.

New York City vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

New York City are a good side but Pumas UNAM still hold the advantage here.

Mexican sides often tend to perform well against American teams - three of the four Liga MX sides advanced into the semi-finals of the competition in 2019.

As much as the Sky Blues would like to upset the applecart, despite the home advantage, it seems that a victory for the away side is more likely.

Prediction: New York City 1-2 Pumas UNAM

