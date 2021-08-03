New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati will both be aiming to end their struggles in the MLS when they trade tackles at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday.

The hosts were beaten 3-2 by New England Revolution last time out, while the visitors played out a disappointing goalless draw with nine-man D.C. United.

New York Red Bulls failed to return to winning ways last Saturday as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution.

The Revs fought back from a goal down twice before Polish forward Adam Buksa grabbed a last-gasp winner in the 91st minute.

It was the second consecutive defeat for New York Red Bulls, who were beaten 1-0 by D.C. United last Monday.

Gerhard Struber’s side have managed just one win in their last seven outings, picking up six points from their last 21 available.

This poor form has seen New York Red Bulls drop to ninth place in the Eastern Conference table, four points and two places above Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati were held to an uneventful goalless draw by nine-man D.C. United on home turf.

In a game where Moses Nyeman and Joseph Mora saw red, Cincinnati failed to capitalize on their advantage despite seeing 69% of the possession.

Jaap Stam’s men have failed to pick up a win in their last six games, claiming four draws and losing on two occasions.

Their last win came almost six weeks ago when they defeated Toronto FC 2-0 away from home.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. New York Red Bulls have been the superior side in their previous six meetings, claiming four wins.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati have picked up two victories.

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-D-D-L-L

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Team News

New York Red Bulls

The hosts remain without several key players. Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Daniel Royer, Youba Diarra and Sean Nealis have been sidelined due to injuries. There are no suspended players in the New York Red Bull camp.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Daniel Royer, Youba Diarra, Sean Nealis

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati

The visitors will take to the pitch without Maikel van der Werff, Calvin Harris and Zico Bailey through injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Cincinnati.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel; John Tolkin, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis, Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after falling off the pace in recent weeks. While we expect a cagey affair, we predict the hosts will end their two-game losing streak against the visitors and claim a narrow win.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2-1 FC Cincinnati

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P