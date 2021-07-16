New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their five-game losing streak, Inter Miami travel to Red Bull Arena Stadium to take on New York Red Bulls.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by the 10-man Philadelphia Union last time out and will aim to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

New York Red Bulls failed to pick up successive MLS victories last Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Philadelphia Union.

In a keenly contested affair, Patryk Klimala gave New York Red Bulls the lead from the penalty spot before Sergio Santos restored parity late in the second half.

Gerhard Struber's men have managed just one win from their last four outings, picking up two draws and losing once.

This slight slip up has seen New York Red Bulls drop down to seventh place in the Eastern Conference, level on 17 points with New York City and Columbus Crew.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami’s horrid run continued last time out as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of CF Montreal.

Mathieu Choiniere’s first-half strike was all that separated the sides, but it was enough to hand Montreal their third straight win against Inter Miami.

The result condemned Phil Neville's side to a fifth straight defeat in the MLS, and their sixth in seven games.

The poor run has seen Inter Miami drop to 13th place in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with rock-bottom Toronto.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. The results have been split evenly in their previous meetings, with each side claiming one win each.

Their last encounter came back in October 2020, when Inter Miami came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory.

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

Inter Miami Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Team News

New York Red Bulls

The hosts will have to cope without Caden Clark, Andrés Reyes, Daniel Royer, Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long and Youba Diarra through injuries.

Injured: Caden Clark, Andrés Reyes, Daniel Royer, Andrew Gutman, Aaron Long, Youba Diarra

Suspended: None

Inter Miami

The hosts will be without Sami Guediri, Robbie Robinson and Ian Fray, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Sami Guediri, Robbie Robinson, Ian Fray

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andres Reyes, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Cristian Casseres Junior; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Joevin Jones, Ryan Shawcross, Leandro Pirez, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Julian Carranza, Jay Chapman, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Prediction

Looking at the two previous matches between the sides, we expect a high-scoring and entertaining showdown on Saturday.

However, we predict New York Red Bulls will claim the win as they take on an out-of-sorts Inter Miami side who have lost their last five games.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-0 Inter Miami

