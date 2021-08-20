New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as New York Red Bulls and New York City FC go head-to-head at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

This will be the 19th edition of the New York Derby and both sides will be looking to get one over their local city rivals.

New York Red Bulls returned to winning ways on Thursday as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew.

19-year-old John Tolkin defender came up trumps for the Red Bulls as he scored the only goal of the game shortly after the half-hour mark.

Prior to that, New York Red Bulls were on a seven-game winless run, picking up three draws and losing four.

Despite the win, Gerhard Struber’s side find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference table. With 22 points from 10 games, New York Red Bulls are currently 10th on the log, five points behind the playoff places.

Meanwhile, New York City FC were denied a second consecutive victory last time out after suffering a 1-0 loss against Philadelphia Union.

Former Nantes midfielder Alejandro Bedoya scored the only goal of the game midway through the second half to hand the Union their eighth win of the season.

Prior to the defeat, Ronny Deila’s men were on an impressive six-match unbeaten streak in the league, picking up four wins and two draws.

The Pigeons are currently third in the East, level on 31 points with Philadelphia Union and Orlando City.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-To-Head

New York Red Bulls have been the superior side in the history of the New York Derby, picking up 10 wins from 18 encounters. New York City have picked up six wins, while two games have ended in draws.

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-L-L-D-L

New York City FC Form Guide: L-W-L-D-D

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Team News

New York Red Bulls

The hosts will be without the services of Aaron Long, Cameron Harper and Youba Diarra, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cameron Harper, Youba Diarra

Suspended: None

New York City FC

New York City will be unable to call upon the services of Heber and Gedion Zelalem, who have been sidelined through knee injuries.

Injured: Heber, Gedion Zelalem

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-4-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Cristian Casseres Junior, Sean Davis, Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Tom Barlow, Fabio

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Alfredo Morales, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

The New York Derby is one of the most anticipated derbies in the MLS and we expect a thrilling and riveting contest on Sunday. However, we predict the visitors will come away with all three points as they head into the game in stronger form.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-2 New York City FC

