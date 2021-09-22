New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC  prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Another mouth-watering New York Derby comes up this Thursday as New York Red Bulls play host to New York City FC at the Red Bull Arena.

Both sides returned to winning ways in the MLS over the weekend and will be looking to build on that performance and keep the ball rolling.

New York Red Bulls ended their run of three games without a win last Saturday when they claimed an emphatic 4-0 win over 10-man Inter Miami.

In a game where Jorge Figal received his marching orders, Patryk Klimala and Omir Fernandez scored inside the first quarter of an hour before Fabio hit a second-half brace to make sure of the result.

Prior to that, Gerhard Struber’s side played out a 1-1 draw against DC United sandwiched between defeats against Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire.

With 26 points from 23 games, New York Red Bulls are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference table, nine points adrift of the playoff places.

Meanwhile, New York City FC ended their slump in form last time out as they secured a 2-1 win over nine-man Cincinnati.

After falling behind to Brenner’s fourth-minute opener, Keaton Parks and Valentin Castellanos scored to turn the game on its head and hand the Pigeons all three points.

Prior to that, Ronny Deila’s men were on a three-game winless run, picking up one draw and losing twice.

New York City FC are currently third on the log, level on 38 points with Orlando City SC.

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Head-To-Head

With 10 wins from their previous 18 meetings, New York Red Bulls head into the game as the superior side in this fixture.

New York City FC have picked up six wins in that time, while two games have ended all square.

New York Red Bulls Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

New York City FC Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Team News

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, who is currently recuperating from an Achilles tendon injury, remains New York Red Bulls’ only injury concern.

Injured: Aaron Long

Suspended: None

New York City FC

Meanwhile, their crosstown neighbor New York City FC head into the game with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Predicted XI

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Anton Tinnerholm; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi; Valentin Castellanos

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC Prediction

The New York City Derby is one of the most anticipated games in the MLS and we expect a thriller at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

Also Read

While both sides head into the game in similar form, we predict the visitors will claim all three points as they have been significantly superior for most of the season.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 1-3 New York City FC

Edited by Peter P