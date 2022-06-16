New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 18th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Toronto FC in an Eastern Conference fixture at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Canadian outfit edged Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory last month and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The Red Bulls suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York Red Bulls have an impressive record against Toronto FC and have won 20 of the 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' 10 victories.

New York Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last six MLS matches against Toronto FC - their second-longest streak against the Canadian outfit.

New York Red Bulls have suffered a recent slump in the MLS and have won only one of their last six matches in the competition.

Toronto FC are winless in their last 15 matches away from home in the MLS and have not secured a victory on the road since July 2021.

New York Red Bulls registered only seven shots in their defeat against Charlotte last month - the first instance in which they've managed less than ten shots in 27 matches.

Toronto FC have failed to keep a clean sheet in a club-record 22 matches in the MLS and have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 14 games this season.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Prediction

New York Red Bulls have endured a recent slump and will need to make amends this month. The Red Bulls have impressive players in their ranks and will look to secure their top-seven finish.

Toronto FC are in abysmal form at the moment and have a mountain to climb this season. New York Red Bulls are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3-1 Toronto FC

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York Red Bulls

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York Red Bulls to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lewis Morgan to score - Yes

