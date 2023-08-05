“Competing was always super inspirational to me” - Naomi Girma reveals that she draws inspiration from trailblazing black women in sports

Naomi Girma has opened up about her wellspring of inspiration, and it is the trailblazing achievements of black women in sports.

Girma, a 23-year-old soccer player, has already established herself as a prominent figure in the soccer world. She is currently serving as a defender for San Diego Wave FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and for the United States team in international football. Girma's remarkable achievements include being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

She has been honored with prestigious titles such as the US Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2020, NWSL Defender of the Year, and NWSL Rookie of the Year in 2022.

Beyond her sporting accomplishments, Girma has also obtained a degree in computer science and engineering from Stanford University.

Naomi Girma of USA in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The question of what fuels Girma's extraordinary achievements finds its answer in her recent interview with CNN. She explained that her strong motivation stems from the inspiring experiences of other black women who have excelled in their respective sports.

Particularly moving are the stories of athletes who have overcome racial and gender-based obstacles and barriers.

Naomi Girma reflects with admiration on the remarkable performances of renowned figures such as Simone Manuel, Simone Biles, and Serena Williams. These exceptional individuals, who achieved greatness in their respective sports despite facing limited diversity, have profoundly influenced Girma's own aspirations.

The victories of these athletes in arenas where women of color were seldom present have ignited a powerful sense of inspiration within Girma.

"I can remember watching Simone Manuel, Simone Biles, and Serena Williams just dominate their sports, and being black women in sports that typically didn’t see a lot of women of color competing was always super inspirational to me,"

Naomi Girma champions mental health awareness through an inspiring initiative

The talented American soccer defender is also a mental health advocate who wants to raise awareness and provide support for people who struggle with such issues.

She recently launched a mental health initiative with her teammates and Common Goal, a global movement of soccer players and coaches who donate 1 percent of their salaries to social causes.

Naomi Girma speaks to members of the media at Dignity Health Sports Park

Girma teamed up with fellow USA players Sophia Smith and Sofia Huerta to create a three-part feature series. The series will feature interviews with other USA stars, such as Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Megan Rapinoe, and Trinity Rodman. They will share their personal stories and experiences with mental health challenges.

The series will also highlight the importance of community in overcoming mental health struggles.

"Vulnerability is a sign of strength, not weakness," Girma said in an Instagram post announcing the initiative. "My teammates and I are determined to make sure everyone has the support they need."