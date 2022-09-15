Who is Trinity Rodman and how is she related to Dennis Rodman? Taking a closer look at personal and professional life of the highest paid player in National Women's Soccer League

Trinity Rodman is an American women's soccer player who recently signed a massive contract with her team. The 20-year-old is one of the most talented players in the world. She currently plays for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Aside from being a star, Trinity has made headlines for being the daughter of Dennis Rodman. Dennis was one of the most controversial players in the league, but his daughter is different.

Trinity's incredible performances made her the highest-paid player in the NWSL. Her new extension will pay her $1.1 million for the next four years, which is the biggest deal in the league.

Trinity Rodman is very successful

Trinity Rodman was named Rookie of the Year in 2021. Her incredible performances made her one of the most valuable players in the league and it's not surprising that her latest extension is huge.

The young soccer player will make $281,000 per year, which puts her at the top of the list of the highest-paid NWSL players. With the new extension, she surpassed Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, both of whom earn $250,000 annually.

Morgan and Rapinoe have teamed up with Trinity on the United States women's national soccer team. The last game of the national team was a friendly match against Nigeria. The United States won the match 2-1, but unfortunately, Trinity did not feature in it.

The Washington Spirit forward missed the match due to a family commitment. She was replaced by Savannah DeMelo, who was a substitute for the team.

Trinity Rodman's contract extension was also a massive bump from her previous contract, which had an average base pay of only $42,000.

Dennis Rodman's daughter has made a name for herself and did not rely on the athletic success of her family. Aside from being the highest-paid NSWL player, she was also the youngest player to be drafted in the first round of the league's draft.

Trinity Rodman's personal life

Trinity Rodman has played soccer since she was 10. Despite her father's success in basketball, she preferred soccer and has gotten extremely good at it, scoring a lot of goals in her young career.

Besides her impressive soccer performances, Trinity is also very popular on social media. She posts on her YouTube channel and has 128,000 followers on Instagram.

Trinity's relationship status is unknown. She is probably single as she hasn't posted pictures with anyone other than her family, friends and teammates on social media.

Thanks to the latest contract extension, the Washington Spirit forward's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Back in March 2022, the soccer star published a children's book, "Wake Up and Kick It," in collaboration with Adidas. The goal of her book is to inspire the younger generation and make them follow their dreams.

