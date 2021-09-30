5 exceptional women's football players who deserve more recognition

When it comes to most sports, the men's version is more well known and has a better following. The same is the case with football.

Women's football has struggled to gain recognition. It got a late start due to the stigma associated with it in the olden days, and in some places, even to this day. Playing a rough contact sport was considered un-womanlike. However, much has changed over the last few decades of the 20th century.

The rapid growth of women's football

Everton Women v Birmingham City Women - Barclays FA Women's Super League

Famous football clubs have now created their own women's football teams, and football associations worldwide are creating domestic and international competitions. The most notable international tournament was the FIFA Women's World Cup of 1991, which was hosted in China.

After the success of the first World Cup, women's football started gaining considerable momentum and traction. It is a very lucrative sport, with cash-rich brands and sponsorships. Over the world, women's game has produced several legendary players. We take a look at five of the most exceptional players in this article:

#5 Sun Wen - China

Sun Wen had an impressive career which established her as one of the greatest footballer of all time

Sun Wen, a legend in women's football, won seven regional championships with Shanghai SVA in China before joining Atlanta Beat in the United States in 2000. Her excellent shooting, vision, and an eye for the goal have helped her become one of the world's greatest international strikers.

A dynamic player, she could play as both an attacker and midfielder. Sun Wen was awarded both the Golden Boot (highest scorer) and the Golden Ball (best player) at the 1999 Women's World Cup. The tournament ended in heartbreak as China was narrowly defeated in the final by the United States on penalties.

Sun Wen was selected FIFA World Player of the Century in 2000, partnering Michelle Akers of the United States. She retired after China's shock World Cup defeat at the hands of Canada in 2003.

#4 Carolina Morace - Italy

Carolina Morace is now the head coach of Lazio's women's football team

Carolina Morace, Italy's best women's football player, made her international and Women's Serie A debuts when she was just 14 years old. She went on to win 12 league titles and score almost 500 goals for eight different clubs.

Morace was a deadly goalscorer. She finished second twice in the European Championships with Italy. After retiring, Morace took up coaching and became quite successful at it. She became the first female coach of an Italian men's professional team — Viterbese in Serie C — after retiring in 1999. Later, she became the head coach of the Italian women's national team.

She was the top-scorer in Serie A for a staggering 11 consecutive years, from 1987 to 1998. Morace has, without a doubt, established herself as one of the most outstanding women's football players of all time.

