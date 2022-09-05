USA Women vs Nigeria Women prediction, preview, team news and more | International Women's Friendlies 2022 

USA Women and Nigeria Women will square off in the second of their double-header friendly at the Audi Field on Tuesday.

The reigning world champions secured a comfortable 4-0 victory in the first friendly on Saturday. Sophia Smith's first-half brace helped the USWNT take a 3-0 lead into the break before Alex Morgan completed the rout with a second-half penalty.

The game will serve as a preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup next year, with both teams having secured qualification for the competition.

USA's victory on Saturday extended their unbeaten run to 20 games, winning the last 12.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have lost three games on the bounce, starting with their penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations semifinals this year.

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Head-to-Head

The USWNT have been victorious in all six of their previous clashes with Nigeria.

Their most recent meeting came on Saturday. Sophia Smith provided an assist and scored a brace, while Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan also scored to guide the world champions to a resounding win.

USA Women form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Nigeria Women form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Team News

USA Women

Coach Vlatko Andonovski has called up 23 players to for the friendlies against Nigeria, including Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. There are no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Nigeria Women

Barcelona forward and reigning Africa Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala remains sidelined with a ligament injury. Super Falcons regulars - Ifeoma Onumonu, Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade - are all part of the squad called up for the USWNT friendlies.

Injured: Asisat Oshoala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Predicted XIs

USA Women (4-3-3): Alyssa Naeher (GK); Becky Sauerbrunn, Sofia Huerta, Alana Cook, Hailie Mace; Lindsey Horan, Kristie Mewis, Rose Lavelle; Alex Morgan, Mallory Pugh, Megan Rapinoe

Nigeria Women (4-3-3): Chiamaka Nnadozie (GK); Nicole Payne, Osinachi Ohale, Glory Ogbonna, Michelle Alozie; Christy Ucheibe, Deborah Abiodun, Amanda Mbadi Uju; Rasheedat Ajibade, Ifeoma Onumonu, Gift Monday

USA Women vs Nigeria Women Prediction

Saturday's clash highlighted the difference in quality between the two teams, with the USWNT racing to an early two-goal lead.

More of the same can be expected on Tuesday, and the hosts should claim another comfortable win.

Prediction: USA Women 4-1 Nigeria Women

Edited by Bhargav