Erik ten Hag’s in-form Manchester United eye Turkish delight in UEFA Champions League 

All eyes will be on English league giants Manchester United when they travel to Turkey, desperate to grab the three points against their UEFA Champions League opponents Galatasaray.

The two teams will clash heads in a potential do-or-die clash at the RAMS Park in Istanbul on Wednesday, 29th November 2023. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

The Red Devils have had a rather underwhelming campaign in the UEFA Champions League so far with three losses and a solitary win in four games. Earlier this month, the team slumped to a rather unexpected defeat at FC Copenhagen, jeopardizing their chance of progressing to the Round of 16.

Following the defeat in Denmark, however, Erik ten Hag’s men have picked up the momentum and are currently on the back of a two-match winning streak in the domestic league.

A must-win game against Galatasaray awaits as thousands of supporters across the world look forward to a crucial team performance.

On the other hand, Galatasaray too are coming on the back of a big win in their domestic league and will be looking to keep the momentum going against United. The stakes are high as ever and the key battles between Mauro Icardi and Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Fernando Muslera topped up with a feisty midfield affair will all be worth looking out for.

For India’s massive Manchester United supporter base, the broadcast schedule adds all the more excitement to the match, which will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

Can the European giants prove their mettle against Turkish champions? Find out LIVE on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 clash between Galatasaray vs Manchester United will be aired live on Sony Sports Network.

Which TV channel will air Galatasaray vs Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 clash between Galatasaray vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD on Wednesday, 29th November 2023 at 11:15 PM IST.

Full schedule and telecast details

Where can I stream Galatasaray vs Manchester United in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 clash between Galatasaray vs Manchester United can be streamed live on Sony LIV.