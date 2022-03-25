"I would have loved to have won the game" - Chelsea's Christian Pulisic says USA's World Cup qualifier with Mexico could have gone 'either way'

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has reflected on the USA's 0-0 draw in their World Cup qualifier against Mexico on Thursday.

The two sides started the game tied on 21 points, four points behind table-toppers Canada. However, neither side could secure a win in what was a cagey contest.

Speaking after the game, the Chelsea forward rued his missed chances but was still optimistic of USMNT's chances of qualifying for the World Cup. He said:

"We put ourselves in a position to play on Sunday and win and go to the World Cup. But of course I'm disappointed I missed a chance, and I would have loved to have won the game. I think it's a game that could've gone either way. I thought we had the better offensive chances and we had good spells, but a draw is fair."

USA coach Gregg Berhalter was asked about why he did not rotate his team for the game. He explained:

"We wanted to put a team on the field that could win the game in Azteca. That was the most important thing. There's plenty of time to recover."

USA face Panama on Sunday in what will be a crucial clash in their World Cup qualifying campaign, with Pulisic sure to feature in the game.

"going to give absolutely everything" - Chelsea star Pulisic on qualifying for the World Cup

Pulisic in action for USA

Speaking ahead of the game against Mexico, the Chelsea forward was asked about his feelings heading into these crucial qualifiers after having not qualified for the previous World Cup. He said:

"I'm really happy to now be back with the national team to really try to help the team. I have no regrets. Obviously, we were in a position to do it last time and we weren't able to reach our goal, but this is a bunch of guys who are really just looking forward and a really hungry team who is going to give absolutely everything to make sure that we have a spot in the World Cup."

"I think it's something we obviously don't want to go through again, but there's really no regrets from that time. I've obviously learned a lot and this team has learned a lot in our careers and I think it's just a mindset now as well, where we are a confident bunch of guys and we can go into any game thinking that we can win."

