Megan Rapinoe calls out Dwayne Johnson on Twitter and threatens legal action

US Women's team star Megan Rapinoe has called out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Twitter and has threatened legal action against the Hollywood megastar after she found out similarities between TogetherXR's branding and the new XFL logo.

TogetherXR is a company Rapinoe and her wife Sue Bird formed in association with teammate Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel.

Johnson recently acquired the XFL from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and unveiled the new logo on Twitter a few days ago.

"Pumped to reveal our new @XFL2023 logo as we build our organization and shape our one of a kind, hungry XFL culture. X represents the INTERSECTION OF DREAMS & OPPORTUNITY. To all our XFL players, coaches, fans; You bring the dreams - we’ll bring the opportunity. Now LFG!"

This caught the attention of Rapinoe, who called the former WWE star on Twitter. She went on to say that Johnson and the XFL would have to for an entirely new brand logo while threatening legal action.

"Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on lock boys."

Megan Rapinoe @mPinoe boys. Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this onboys. Welp. This is awkward. Only thing @TheRock and @XFL2023 are gonna be cookin up is a response to the Cease and Desist and an ENTIRE new brand ID. @togethxr got this on 🔒 boys. https://t.co/klItJO2fJ5

Many people pointed out the similarities of the logo designs on social media, including Megan Rapinoe's teammate Morgan.

Megan Rapinoe's TogetherXR has released a statement on the matter

TogetherXR has released a statement on the issue have accused XFL of the new branding and logo.

“Togethxr and its co-founders have worked tremendously hard to build a platform that uplifts women in sports and culture.

“We were disheartened to see the announcement of the XFL’s new branding and logo, which has striking similarities to our own," they said.

“It’s our mission to weave representation and equality into all that we do, which is why we’ve issued a legal notice to the XFL highlighting our concerns."

They confirmed on Instagram that they have issued a legal notice.

"Too often the work and creativity of women is overlooked and undervalued. Diversity and equality are the norm around here. We’re thrilled to see the XFL embrace inclusivity but this rebrand ain’t it. We’ve issued a legal notice and will continue to protect the important work we’re doing."

The XFL and Dwayne Johnson are yet to respond to the matter and we could expect an announcement from the organization soon.

Edited by Alan John