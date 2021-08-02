New England Revolution vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

New England Revolution and Nashville SC kick off round 18 of the MLS when they lock horns at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are currently on a three-game winless streak against the visitors and will be looking to end this poor run.

New England Revolution continued their pursuit of their sixth Eastern Conference Championship title on Saturday as they claimed a hard-earned 3-2 victory over New York Red Bulls.

In a nail-biting and action-packed affair at the Fed Bull Arena, New England Revolution came from behind twice before Adam Buksa grabbed a last-gasp winner in the 91st minute.

Bruce Arena’s side have now won their last four games on the spin, scoring 11 goals and conceding three.

With 36 points from 17 games, New England Revolution sit at the top of the Eastern Conference table, eight points above second-place Orlando City SC.

Meanwhile, Nashville failed to build on their 3-0 win over Cincinnati as they played out a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC last time out.

Nashville defender Robert Castellanos found the back of the net four minutes away from halftime to cancel out Omar Gonzalez’s 19th-minute opener.

Gary Smith’s men have now avoided defeat in their last eight games, picking up four wins and draws respectively.

This solid form has seen them rise to third place on the log with 27 points, albeit with a game in hand.

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. Nashville have been superior and are unbeaten in their previous three encounters with the Revs. They have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared twice.

New England Revolution Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Nashville SC Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC Team News

New England Revolution

The Revs remain without the services of Luis Caicedo, who has been sidelined with a leg injury. Goalkeeper Matt Turner and defender Henry Kessler will be unavailable after helping the US national team to glory at the just concluded Gold Cup.

Midfielder Tajon Buchanan is also away with the Canadian national team and will miss the game.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Matt Turner, Henry Kessler, Tajon Buchanan

Nashville SC

The visitors will be without Anibal Godoy due to a hamstring injury. Walker Zimmerman is away on international duty, while Daniel Lovitz has been ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Injured: Anibal Godoy

Unavailable: Walker Zimmerman

COVID-19: Daniel Lovitz

Suspended: None

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Jonathan Bell, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara; Arnor Traustason, Gustavo Bou, Carles Gil; Adam Buksa

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Dax McCarty, Dave Romney; Alistair Johnston, Alex Muyl, Tah Anunga, Matt LaGrassa, Taylor Washington; Hany Mukhtar, Charles Sapong

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC Prediction

While Nashville are enjoying a superb debut campaign in the MLS, we predict the Revs will end their winless run in this fixture and claim all three points.

They lead the table for a reason and we expect them to make good use of their home advantage and the gulf in both quality and experience in their opponents' squad.

Prediction: New England Revolution 3-1 Nashville SC

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P