"Played with Messi and didn't look out of place" - Pundit heaps praises on 'quality' Liverpool star

TalkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has lavished praise on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister by alluding to his World Cup heroics with Lionel Messi.

Mac Allister has joined the Reds from Brighton for £35 million off the back of a superb season for club and country. He helped guide the Seagulls to UEFA Europa League qualification with 12 goals and three assists in 40 games across competitions.

The 24-year-old also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, bagging one goal and one assist in six games in Qatar. He was part of the Argentine side that won the World Cup.

Agbonlahor reckons Liverpool's acquisition of Mac Allister is a brilliant piece of business. He has talked up the talents of the Argentine and what he'll bring to Jurgen Klopp's side:

"I think Alexis Mac Allister showed for Brighton the quality he's got, the composure on the ball, getting into tight spaces, can finish as well."

The former Aston Villa striker then touched on Mac Allister's World Cup performance in which he performed brilliantly alongside Messi:

"He's just won a World Cup, shined in the World Cup for Argentina played with Messi, and didn't look out of place. So he's a quality player that's gonna add competition in that number eight position."

Klopp is making several changes to his midfield this summer amid a frustrating past campaign. James Milner, Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita have already departed.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson has agreed on personal terms with Saudi giants Al Ettifaq coached by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. His midfield partner Fabinho has also been the subject of a reported £40 million bid from Al Ittihad.

Hence, Mac Allister is tasked with helping the Reds as they undergo a midfield rebuild. He heads to Anfield looking a certainty to make the No.8 role his own.

Al Ettifaq told they are paying the kind of money Lionel Messi should be getting for Liverpool's Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson is closing in on a move to Al Ettifaq.

Former Liverpool midfielder Jermaine Pennant is stunned by claims that Al Ettifaq are willing to pay £700,000 a week to sign Henderson. The Liverpool captain is closing in on a move to Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium where he will play under Reds icon Gerrard.

Pennant can't understand the finances involved in the potential deal and has argued that this type of money should be paid for the likes of Messi. He told talkSPORT:

"It is crazy and I don't know what they see in him. It is Jordan Henderson, it is not like they are trying to prise Lionel Messi away. It is just Jordan Henderson."

Messi turned down a move to Saudi giants Al Hilal earlier this summer after reportedly being offered €400 million (£345 million) per year. The Argentine icon instead chose to join MLS side Inter Miami.

However, Pennant doesn't think Henderson merits such wages but the Reds captain hasn't hesitated in accepting Al Ettifaq's offer. He has become a mainstay at Anfield since arriving 12 years ago, making 492 appearances for the club.