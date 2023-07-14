Liverpool star accepts offer in principle to seal Saudi Pro League transfer: Reports

According to football journalist Neil Jones, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has accepted Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq's offer in principle to seal a transfer to the Middle East. The only thing left is the transfer fee that needs to be negotiated between the two clubs.

Henderson is currently the Reds' longest-serving player, having joined the club before the Jurgen Klopp era in 2011 from Sunderland. Despite being doubted by many, the England international worked hard and was handpicked by Steven Gerrard to replace him as skipper in 2015.

The 33-year-old has established himself as one of the best Liverpool captains in the club's history. He has made 492 appearances across all competitions, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists. The central midfielder has also won eight trophies with the club, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The Anfield faithful expected Jordan Henderson to retire at the club, however, the situation changed after Steven Gerrard was recently confirmed as Al-Ettifaq's new manager. The Liverpool legend immediately established Henderson as a top transfer priority.

The Dammam-based club got into contact with Henderson's camp, with the latter accepting their proposal yesterday (July 13), as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Neil Jones posted an update on Twitter today (July 14):

"Jordan Henderson has accepted Al-Ettifaq's offer in principle and now a fee needs to be negotiated. Liverpool want a quick resolution and laughed off suggestions it can happen for free."

The Reds reportedly want £20 million for Henderson's services. The 33-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract.

How would much Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson earn at Al-Ettifaq? Comparing his potential salary with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and more: Reports

Liverpool fans have been left stunned after it was reported that Jordan Henderson accepted Al-Ettifaq's proposal yesterday. Let's take a look at how much the Saudi Pro League are offering him:

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson will earn a massive wage of £700,000 a week at Al-Ettifaq. He will also not have to pay any taxes in the Middle East.

He currently earns £190,000 a week at Anfield, which comes out to £7,280,000 a year / £19,945 a day. He also has to pay quite a bit of tax from this figure. While this is obviously good money, it is fairly average for a top-six Premier League side captain.

At Al-Ettifaq, these wages would be boosted to an astronomical £36,400,000 a year / £99,726 a day. This would make Henderson the fifth-highest-paid footballer in the world in weekly wages - only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (£3.4 million), Kylian Mbappe (£1.6 million), Lionel Messi (£1 million), and Neymar (£950,000).

