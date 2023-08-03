WATCH: Derek Jeter poses with soccer stars at the Inter Miami game 

Derek Jeter, a New York Yankee icon and member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, attended the game between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC on Wednesday night at DVR PNK Stadium. He was given a special treat when Lionel Messi scored the game's opening goal in the seventh minute before adding a second.

The game was Jeter’s first-ever soccer match. He posed with the soccer stars and looked excited.

Derek Jeter: "Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players to ever play"

Jeter was definitely super excited for his first soccer match.

“I think everyone is obviously excited with Messi here,” Jeter said during an interview with Apple TV+. “You know arguably one of the greatest players to ever play and there’s a lot of excitement. He’s the talk of the town and I’m just looking forward to getting a chance to watch him play.

He added:

“When you play professional sports, you’re a fan of all sports and all players. You have admiration and respect for them, so I’m looking forward to watching him.”

DRV PNK Stadium has attracted a large number of celebrities as a result of Messi's presence. The likes of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Marc Anthony, and DJ Khaled attended his Inter Miami premiere in July.

Leagues Cup 2023 - Round of 32: Orlando City SC v Inter Miami CF

Jeter was present at the match with his supermodel wife Hannah Davis. Jeter is known to be a baseball legend. He garnered 396 out of 397 votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history (behind his teammate Mariano Rivera), and the most by a position player.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2020. From September 2017 until February 2022, he served as both the Miami Marlins' league president and CEO.