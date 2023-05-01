Why Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will be key to Manchester United's success next season

If Manchester United intend to compete for major trophies next season, the midfield duo of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro will be key for the Red Devils. Both players possess a wide range of skills that make them invaluable members of any team.

With Fernandes’ creative ability and Casemiro’s tactical discipline and athleticism, they form a strong spine in the middle of the pitch for the Red Devils.

Bruno Fernandes is one of the best midfielders in the world

Bruno Fernandes has been a key to Man United's improvement this season

United's success next season depends hugely on Fernandes' skill set, who is considered one of the best creative players in the world.

With his dangerous incisive passes into the penalty area, the Portuguese midfielder creates a lot of opportunities for forwards Antony, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Aside from his incredible vision and range of passing, he has an impressive assist record over the past two seasons. He provided 17 assists in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 Premier League seasons.

Casemiro's contribution to Manchester United's midfield

Casemiro continues to impress for the Red Devils

For many years, Casemiro was the lynchpin of Real Madrid's midfield. In addition to breaking up and disrupting the opponent's attacks, the Brazilian is a master at recycling possession for his side.

Casemiro is also strong in the air, winning most of his aerial duels, and his physicality makes him an ideal partner for Fernandes in the middle of the park.

However, to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal next season, Manchester United need to find the right midfield partner for Fernandes and Casemiro. While Christian Eriksen has been good since his arrival at Old Trafford, United need to upgrade on the former Tottenham man to challenge for the Premier League title.

Fernandes and Casemiro’s ability to control games

Manchester United players in training

Manchester United’s priority next season must be to take control of games, and this is a challenge that Fernandes and Casemiro are more than capable of achieving.

Not only do they possess the technical ability to make decisive runs, passes and shots, but their physicality and tactical nous are also pivotal to United’s ability to control their opposition.

With the Red Devil’s overhauled forward line, it will be up to the midfield to ensure that the new-look attack is able to reach its full potential.

Rediscovering the Attacking Edge:

Manchester United players celebrating a goal

It is no secret that United struggled in the final third towards the end of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign and under caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick. The lack of creativity and defensive nous in the middle of the park was the main issue.

With Fernandes and Casemiro’s ability to control the tempo of the game and create chances, this issue has become a thing of the past.

In the ongoing 2022-23 season, Manchester United's midfield has struck the right balance between creativity and defensive solidity. The team's new signing Casemiro has been key to this transformation.

Fernandes brings energy and creativity to United's midfield, while Casemiro has rediscovered his best form to keep Manchester United solid defensively. Together, they have formed a devastating partnership that has helped the team reach the top four of the Premier League table.

This season has been a good start to the rebuild for United, and their midfield has been a big part of that. With Fernandes and Casemiro leading the way at the expense of Scott McTominay and Fred, the team looks set to enjoy success for many years to come. Not only do they bring a wealth of experience at the highest level, but their skill set is tailor-made for Erik ten Hag's attacking brand of football.

With the duo set to remain at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future, it looks certain that the Red Devils will be in a prime position to challenge for honors in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes