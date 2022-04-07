Xherdan Shaqiri attends NBA game, receives customised Chicago Bulls jersey 

Chicago Fire's Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri attended an NBA game where he received a customised jersey from the Chicago Bulls. The 30-year-old winger only recently moved to the Major League Soccer (MLS) from French side Olympique Lyonnais.

Shaqiri took to social media to post a picture of himself with a customised Chicago Bulls jersey with his name along with the number 23. It's worth mentioning that the number 23 Bulls jersey was made iconic by NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The picture of the same can be seen below:

Xherdan Shaqiri left Liverpool to join Lyon in the summer of 2021 following an underwhelming three-year spell at Anfield. However, the Swiss international was on the move again in February after he was allowed to leave Ligue 1 to join Chicago Fire.

The 30-year-old winger arrived in Chicago for a fee of around $7.5 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of the club, ahead of the 2022 season. The former Bayern Munich star comes in as one of the "Designated Players" in the squad. He has also been given the number 10 shirt.

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored just once for Chicago Fire this season

Despite coming in as a highly reputed player, Xherdan Shaqiri has made a slow start to life in the United States of America. The Swiss star has featured in all five MLS games this season so far. However, he has only scored once for his new club.

The 30-year-old winger scored the second goal in the Chicago Fire's 3-1 win over Kansas City last month. It's worth mentioning that the star player played the full 90 minutes in the first four MLS games of the new season.

However, he was substituted off the field in the 19th minute during the Fire's game against FC Dallas at the weekend. According to the Chicago Sunday Times, the winger suffered a calf strain.

Shaqiri started the game wearing the captain's armband after the club's captain Rafael Czichos missed the game due to a foot injury.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, have made an unbeaten start to their 2022 MLS campaign. The Illinois-based team have won two and drawn three games from their opening five matches of the season, amassing nine points.

Chicago Fire are fourth in the Eastern Conference, four points behind leaders Philadelphia Union.

