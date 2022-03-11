Orlando City SC vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

Orlando City entertain FC Cincinnati at the Exploria Stadium in their MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their two league games so far, but after a 2-0 win over Montreal in their season opener, they were held to a goalless draw at Chicago Fire last week.

Cincinnati's poor start to the 2022 regular season continued last week as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of 10-man DC united in their first home game of the campaign.

Orlando City SC vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met just five times in the MLS so far. The hosts have been the better side in this encounter and enjoy an unbeaten record against their northern rivals. Three games have ended in wins for the hosts and two games have ended in stalemates.

The visiting side have the poorest goal difference in the league and have conceded six goals without finding the back of the net in the two games so far.

FC Cincinnati’s loss to DC United on Saturday extended the club’s MLS-record losing streak to 14 games.

Orlando City have outscored Cincinnati 8-1 at home, securing 5-1 and 3-0 wins.

The Lions have recorded the fewest goal attempts in the league after two games (13), scoring twice with three shots on target.

Cincinnati have recorded 28 attempts on goal and are the only side that have failed to score a goal despite having eight shots on target.

Orlando City SC vs Cincinnati Prediction

The hosts secured a 2-0 win in their previous home game and, having never lost against the visitors, they have good odds of returning to winning ways in this game.

Cincinnati conceded a late goal against DC United despite having a one-man advantage, though it was an improved performance in comparison to their 5-0 loss at Austin in the season opener.

The hosts have two clean sheets to their name while Cincinnati are yet to score, so the odds of a win and clean sheet for the hosts look good.

Prediction: Orlando City SC 2-0 Cincinnati

Orlando City SC vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando City (Orlando City has never lost to FC Cincinnati)

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Cincinnati have failed to score a goal in a game 41 times in the MLS regular season. This is 10 times more than any other side since their debut in 2019)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the five meetings in this fixture have produced less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes (Both of Orlando's goals have come in the second half; Cincinnati have conceded three times in the second half)

