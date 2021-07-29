Orlando City vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with Atlanta United on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Atlanta United have not been at their best in the MLS so far and are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Orlando City, on the other hand, find themselves in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side was stunned by New York City FC last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Atlanta United have a good record against Orlando City and have won seven out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed two victories against Atlanta United and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in the MLS: L-W-D-L-L

Atlanta United form guide in the MLS: L-D-L-D-L

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Team News

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Daryl Dike is representing the USA at the Gold Cup and is unavailable for selection. Junior Urso and Alexandre Pato have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Junior Urso, Alexandre Pato

Unavailable: Daryl Dike

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. George Bello, Bradley Guzan, and Miles Robinson are with the US national team and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Jake Mulraney

Unavailable: George Bello, Bradley Guzan, Miles Robinson, Ezequiel Barco

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Joao Moutinho, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell; Mauricio Pereyra, Benji Michel, Nani; Tesho Akindele

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alec Kann; Ronald Hernandez, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Amar Sedjic, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Mathues Rossetto, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

Orlando City vs Atlanta United Prediction

Orlando City's return to form was given a momentary shock by New York City FC's 5-0 victory and the home side now has several issues to solve in this game. The likes of Nani and Mauricio Pereyra will have to step up to the plate this weekend to bail their team out of a spot of bother.

Atlanta United have also struggled to impose themselves on the MLS this year and are winless in their last 10 matches. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Atlanta United

