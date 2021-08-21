Orlando City vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Chicago Fire on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Orlando City, on the other hand are currently in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and has a point to prove this weekend.

#HomeIs where the 🦁 is.



Become a 2022 Orlando City Season Ticket Member today: https://t.co/fALBhaeF81 pic.twitter.com/tYLd0OX7Rd — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) August 15, 2021

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a good record against Orlando City and have won seven matches out of 16 games played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed three victories against Orlando City and will need to step up on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for Chicago Fire. Orlando City were not at their best on the day and will have to improve this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-W-L

Chicago Fire form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-D-D

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Team News

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Oriol Rosell and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, and Pedro Gallese are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell

Doubtful: Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm and Miguel Angel Navarro are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Ignacio Aliseda is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature this weekend.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Miguel Angel Navarro

Doubtful: Ignacio Aliseda

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Andres Perea, Junior Urso; Silvester van der Water, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike

A ✶ CREST ✶ FOR ✶ ALL ✶ CHICAGO



Inspired by the collective voice of our fans and supporters. pic.twitter.com/xHxvhGkGZS — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 18, 2021

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Wyatt Omsberg, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Jonathan Bornstein, Fabian Herbers, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Orlando City have been impressive in the MLS this season and are unbeaten in their last three matches. The likes of Benji Michel and Daryl Dike can be lethal on their day and will want to prove their mettle this week.

Chicago Fire have improved in recent weeks and have a good record against Orlando City. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Chicago Fire

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi