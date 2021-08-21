Orlando City vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Chicago Fire on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.
Chicago Fire are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this year. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this game.
Orlando City, on the other hand are currently in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and has a point to prove this weekend.
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head
Chicago Fire have a good record against Orlando City and have won seven matches out of 16 games played between the two teams. Orlando City have managed three victories against Orlando City and will need to step up on Saturday.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for Chicago Fire. Orlando City were not at their best on the day and will have to improve this weekend.
Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-D-W-L
Chicago Fire form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-D-D
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Team News
Orlando City
Oriol Rosell and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, and Pedro Gallese are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.
Injured: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell
Doubtful: Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese
Suspended: None
Chicago Fire
Kenneth Kronholm and Miguel Angel Navarro are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Ignacio Aliseda is also struggling with his fitness and might not feature this weekend.
Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Miguel Angel Navarro
Doubtful: Ignacio Aliseda
Suspended: None
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI
Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Andres Perea, Junior Urso; Silvester van der Water, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Daryl Dike
Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Wyatt Omsberg, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Jonathan Bornstein, Fabian Herbers, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Prediction
Orlando City have been impressive in the MLS this season and are unbeaten in their last three matches. The likes of Benji Michel and Daryl Dike can be lethal on their day and will want to prove their mettle this week.
Chicago Fire have improved in recent weeks and have a good record against Orlando City. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and will likely play out a draw this weekend.
Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Chicago Fire
Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more