Orlando City vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Inter Miami are back in action with another set of MLS games this week as they lock horns with Orlando City this week. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The home side edged Atlanta United to a 3-2 victory last week and will be confident going into this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table and have struggled this season. Phil Neville's charges edged CF Montreal to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won three out of five games played between the two teams. Inter Miami have managed two victories against Orlando City and will want to level the scales on Thursday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Orlando City. Inter Miami were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-L

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-L-L

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Team News

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Daryl Dike is back from international duty and is available for selection this week. Junior Urso and Alexandre Pato have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Junior Urso, Alexandre Pato, Pedro Gallese

Suspended: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Orlando City this week. Leandro Pirez picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last week and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Leandro Pirez

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell; Mauricio Pereyra, Benji Michel, Nani; Chris Mueller

"I wanna be here... playing in front of my friends and family."



Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Victor Ulloa; Robbie Robinson, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction

Orlando City recovered from their shock result against New York City FC last week with an impressive performance against Atlanta United. The likes of Nani and Chris Mueller can be impressive on their day and will want to make their mark this week.

Inter Miami have failed to meet expectations this year and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. Orlando City are the better team at the moment and hold all the cards going into this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-0 Inter Miami

