Orlando City vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Orlando City take on Inter Miami at the Exploria Stadium on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando City are in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this year. The home side edged Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign so far and are in 11th place in the league table. Phil Neville's charges eased past Toronto FC in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head

Orlando City have a marginal advantage over Inter Miami and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Inter Miami have managed two victories against Orlando City and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-D-D-W

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-L-W-D

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Team News

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Oriol Rosell and Alexandre Pato are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, and Pedro Gallese are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Oriol Rosell

Doubtful: Nani, Mauricio Pereyra, Pedro Gallese

Suspended: None

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones and Ryan Shawcross are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Orlando City this weekend. Gregore picked up his fifth yellow card last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Joevin Jones, Ryan Shawcross

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gregore

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho; Andres Perea, Junior Urso; Silvester van der Water, Chris Mueller, Benji Michel; Tesho Akindele

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Kieran Gibbs, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Victor Ulloa, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Orlando City vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Orlando City have been exceptional this season and have impressive players in their ranks this year. The home side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-1 Inter Miami

