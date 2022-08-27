Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th August 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Orlando City lock horns with New York City FC in an important encounter at the Exploria Stadium on Sunday.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Preview

Orlando City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The hosts edged Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New York City FC are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side eased past Chicago Fire by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Orlando City have a slight edge over New York City FC and have won seven out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York City FC's six victories.

Orlando City have won only one of their last 11 matches against New York City FC in the MLS, with their previous victory coming in the playoffs in 2020.

Orlando City have set a club record of 21 points away from home this season and recorded their fifth away victory of the season against Charlotte FC last week.

New York City FC kept their seventh clean sheet of the season away from home last season - only four teams have surpassed this feat in the MLS in the past.

Orlando City forward Tesho Akindele scored his 44th goal for the club last week in the 89th minute - the latest he has ever scored a goal in an MLS game.

New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez has scored four regular-season goals against Orlando City and will look to add to his tally this weekend.

Orlando City vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have exceeded expectations so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their resurgence. The away side managed to overcome its mid-season slump last week and will need to make its mark in this fixture.

Orlando City have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to be more consistent to keep their place in the top seven. New York City FC have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Orlando City 1-2 New York City FC

Orlando City vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Orlando City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Maximiliano Moralez to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi