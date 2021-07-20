Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

It’s a top-of-the-table clash in the MLS Eastern Conference as second-placed Philadelphia Union travel to the Exploria Stadium to take on third-placed Orlando City SC on Thursday.

The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Toronto FC last time out while the visitors head into the game off the back of a 2-1 win over DC United.

Orlando City failed to return to winning ways last time out as they played out a disappointing 1-1 draw away to second-bottom Toronto FC.

Jozy Altidore gave the hosts a 71st-minute lead before former Manchester United forward Luis Nani leveled the scores from the penalty spot six minutes later.

Oscar Parejo’s men have failed to win since going on a three-game winning run in June, picking up one draw and losing twice since then.

With 22 points from 13 games, Orlando City are currently third in the Eastern Conference, one point and one place behind Thursday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Union ended their dry spell as they claimed a 2-1 victory over DC United.

Yamil Asad canceled out Sergio Santos’ opener in the 51st minute, but Kacper Przybyłko restored Jim Curtin’s side’s lead in the 83rd minute.

Prior to that, Philadelphia Union failed to taste victory in their last three games, losing to Nashville and picking up draws against Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls.

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head

With five wins from their previous 13 games against Orlando City, Philadelphia Union head into Thursday’s game as the slightly better side in the history of this fixture.

The hosts have picked up three wins, while five games have ended all square.

Orlando City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-D

Philadelphia Union Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Orlando City

Alexandre Pato remains out of contention for this game as he recovers from knee surgery. Antonio Carlos and Ruan will also sit out the game through injuries, while Daryl Dike is on international duty with the US team in the Gold Cup.

Injured: Alexandre Pato, Antonio Carlos and

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Daryl Dike

Philadelphia Union

Head coach Jim Curtin will be unable to call up the services of Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana and Ilsinho due to injuries. Meanwhile, Andre Blake, Alvas Powell and Cory Burke are on international duty with Jamaica in the Gold Cup.

Injured: of Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana, Ilsinho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Andre Blake, Alvas Powell, Cory Burke

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Brandon Austin; Michael Halliday, Robin Jansson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Junior Urso, Benji Michel, Christopher Mueller; Nani, Tesho Akindele

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Joe Bendik; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Quinn Sullivan; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Orlando City vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

This game pits second versus third in the Western Conference and we expect a thrilling and entertaining showdown. However, we predict the spoils will be shared as they head into the game in similar form and have evenly matched squads on paper.

Prediction: Orlando City 2-2 Philadelphia Union

