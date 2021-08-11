Orlando City vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | Leagues Cup 2021

Orlando City invite Santos Laguna to the Exploria Stadium for a quarter-final game in the Leagues Cup on Thursday.

This is just the second edition of the tournament, which pits four clubs from MLS and Liga MX against each other over a period of six weeks. Neither club was part of the maiden edition of the tournament in 2019, which was won by Cruz Azul.

Orlando City are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and are unbeaten in their last three outings. Santos Laguna are unbeaten in their three Liga MX fixtures so far.

Orlando City vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

Orlando City form guide (MLS): D-D-W-L-W

Santos Laguna form guide (Liga MX): D-D-W

Orlando City vs Santos Laguna Team News

Orlando City

Pedro Gallese has been ruled out with a muscle injury. Alexandre Pato is a doubt following a knee injury. Wilfredo Rivera and Jhegson Mendez will also be missing from the squad on account of injuries.

Injured: Pedro Gallese, Wilfredo Rivera, Jhegson Mendez

Doubtful: Alexandre Pato

Suspended: None

Santos Laguna

The Mexican club have a lengthy injury list heading into the fixture. Brian Lozano is currently in rehabilitation due to recurring leg injuries. Omar Campos suffered a sprained ankle and is not expected back in the starting XI.

Ayrton Preciado was injured while on international duty with Ecuador in the Copa America. Alessio Da Cruz is also undergoing physical conditioning and is not expected to take part in the game.

Injured: Brian Lozano, Omar Campos, Ayrton Preciado

Doubtful: Alessio Da Cruz

Suspended: None

Orlando City vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Acevedo Lopez; David Alfredo Andrade, Dória Macedo, Felix Torres, Emilio Orrantia; Fernando Gorriarán, Jordan Carrillo; Juan Ferney Otero, Diego Valdes, Ronaldo Prieto; Jesús Ocejo

Orlando City vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Orlando City have been in decent form in front of goal in MLS, scoring 28 goals while they have also let in 22 goals. Santos Laguna have scored five goals and conceded two goals, keeping just one clean sheet in three Liga MX games.

We predict the game will end in a win for the hosts, who have found the back of the net in 12 of their 14 MLS games this season.

Prediction: Orlando City 3-2 Santos Laguna

