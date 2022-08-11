Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side in an important encounter at the Subaru Park on Saturday.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atlanta United last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Union suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Cincinnati in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a good record against Chicago Fire and have won 15 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Philadelphia Union's 11 victories.

Philadelphia Union have lost only three matches so far this season but did slump to a 1-0 defeat against Chicago Fire in June this year.

Philadelphia Union are unbeaten in their last 17 regular-season MLS games at home and suffered their previous defeat at the Subaru Park in September last year.

Chicago Fire's victories against Charlotte FC and Vancouver Whitecaps have marked their first set of consecutive victories on the road since October 2013.

Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke has scored six of his 22 MLS career goals against Chicago Fire - the striker has not scored more than three goals against any other opponent in the competition.

Chicago Fire star Xherdan Shaqiri bagged two assists against Charlotte FC last week - the Swiss veteran now has 10 assists to his name in the MLS this season.

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been exceptional in the MLS so far this season and will look to bounce back this weekend. The Union have hit their stride this season and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Chicago Fire can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this game. Philadelphia Union have been the better team this season and should be able to secure all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: Philadelphia Union 3-1 Chicago Fire

Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cory Burke to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi